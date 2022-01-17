Every single year, Nike comes through with a dope new Chinese New Year collection. This year is especially unique because it will be the Year Of The Tiger. As a result, many of the Chinese New Year sneakers we have seen thus far contain some sort of connection to tiger aesthetics. With this latest Nike Air Force 1 Low, that design philosophy remains true, as we get some very obvious tiger motifs.

As you can see in the images below, the shoe is mostly white, while the outsole is orange and the cuff is red. The most obvious detail here comes on the Nike swoosh, which is orange with black stripes. This is a very obvious nod to tigers, who bear that pattern all throughout their bodies. Overall, it is a pretty Air Force 1 Low, and it fits the occasion of Chinese New Year quite beautifully.

For now, a release date has yet to be determined for these, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike