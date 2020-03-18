If you grew up with Air Jordans in the 90s, then you probably remember the "Hare" colorway which made its way onto the Jordan 7. This colorway paid homage to Bugs Bunny who is the main protagonist of the Looney Tunes cartoons. Over the years, Jordan Brand has kept up its relationship with the Looney Tunes and this year, they have promised to bring back the "Hare" offering except this time, in the form of the Air Jordan 6.

We have seen some teaser images of the sneaker and so far, it looks pretty great. The shoe has a white leather upper while a vibrant shade of red makes its way throughout. Other colors like yellow and green are also present throughout the silhouette. In the video below provided by @zsneakerheadz, we can see that the packaging will be a little different from your typical Air Jordan 6. Instead, the box will be white and features a carrot on the top which is in reference to Bugs Bunny.

These were originally supposed to drop on April 11th but now the release could be pushed back all the way until May or even June due to the Coronavirus. With this in mind, expect even more delays over the coming weeks. Regardless, we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates so keep it locked to HNHH.