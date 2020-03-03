Back in the 90s, colorful geometric patterns were the wave. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that the shoes released during that time reflected this trend. No sneaker encapsulated this better than the Air Jordan 7. Perhaps the most infamous colorway of this silhouette was the "Hare" model which was made to pay homage to the Looney Tunes character, Bugs Bunny. The sneaker had a white upper with red and pink trim, as well as a multitude of other colors on the tongue.

Now, Jordan Brand is re-imagining the "Hare" colorway but this time, they are implanting it onto the Air Jordan 6. Thanks to the sneaker Instagram account @hanzuying, we now have some detailed images of what the shoe will look like. As you can see, it's exactly like the Jordan 7 but with the Jordan 6's unique charm. There are even some dope on-foot photos that give you a sense of how this sneaker will look like with your outfit.

According to the posts below, these will be dropping on Saturday, April 11th for $190 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on buying these. If you're a Jordan collector, these could be a great option.