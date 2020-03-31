One of the shoes that sneakerheads were looking forward to this year was the Air Jordan 6 "DMP." This sneaker is a retro from a shoe that was dropped all the way back in 2006 alongside an Air Jordan 11 of the same name. Over the past few months, there have been numerous release date changes although now, the release is being delayed for much different reasons. Of course, the Coronavirus crisis has been ravaging its way across the world and sneaker companies are being forced to delay drops, as a result. Numerous Jordans have fallen victim to this and the "DMP" is no different.

According to @j23app on Twitter, the shoe was supposed to come out on April 11th but now it is being pushed back to Saturday, April 18th. While this isn't a huge delay, it's certainly frustrating news for fans who were hoping to get their hands on these, sooner rather than later.

It's important to note that the shoe could be delayed, once again, if the COVID-19 situation doesn't get any better. It seems like Jordan Brand is dealing with this on a week-to-week basis and the situation is updating itself every single day.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.