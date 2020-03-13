After months of rumors and speculation, it appears that the highly anticipated Air Jordan 6 "DMP" will finally be making its way back to retailers on April 11th. That release date has changed time and again since the start of the year, but we're cautiously optimistic that the 4/11 launch date will actually stick this time around.

The "Black/Metallic Gold" DMP 6s originally released in 2006 alongside an alternate "Concord" Air Jordan 11 in celebration of Michael Jordan’s two three-peats in 1991 and 1996.

Just like the OG version, the 2020 edition features that classic, black nubuck construction equipped with regal gold accents on the tongue, lace lock, midsole, heel tab and miniature '23' detailing on the heel - not to mention the metallic gold dog tag. Additionally, the commemorative kicks will reportedly be packaged in a special edition gold box.

Check out the official images below, and click here to preview the upcoming Bugs Bunny-inspired "Hare" Air Jordan 6.

Nike

Nike

Nike