Coronavirus took our sports away and now it is taking our shoes away, also. Over the past few weeks, we have reported on numerous release date delays in relation to Air Jordan sneakers. Jumpman is starting to feel the effects of COVID-19 and now, sneakerheads are starting to feel it, as well. One of the shoes that were slated to drop in April was the Air Jordan 6 "Hare." This sneaker is a remix of the Air Jordan 7 of the same name, with dropped all the way back in the 90s.

This sneaker was going to come out on April 11th but according to @zsneakerheadz, it has been pushed back all the way until June. This news shouldn't come as that much of a surprise considering the circumstances although it is still disappointing regardless of the lens you look at it from.

There will surely be even more delays as the weeks go on so be sure to stay tuned for details as we will make sure to bring you the latest updates as soon as they become available. These are uncertain times and now, some of our favorite hobbies are being effected. More importantly, people are getting sick and we need to take care of them first and foremost.

With this in mind, make sure you continue to practice social distancing.