2021 is a massive year for the Air Jordan 6 as it marks the 30th anniversary of the sneaker. The shoe was debuted in 1991 and the "Infrared" model was the first sneaker Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. Because of this fun fact, the Jordan 6 remains one of the most popular Air Jordan models of all-time, and fans simply cannot get enough of it. One of the other colorways that hold sentimental value is the "Carmine" offering which just so happens to be coming back in just a few weeks.

Today, we got some official images of the shoe thanks to @j23app and as you can see, this shoe lives up to the OG. From the white leather base to the red toe box and side panels, this is one of those shoes that you simply can't help but marvel at its greatness. Sneakerheads have been waiting for a chance to put these in their collections and in a few weekends, that will be possible.

For now, it seems like these will be dropping on Saturday, February 13th although this is subject to change. Let us know what you think of the model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

