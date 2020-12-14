This past year, Jordan Brand celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5 by coming through with a plethora of retro releases while also delivering some new colorways. Jumpman also did this for the Air Jordan 3 and the Air Jordan 4, so it only makes sense that 2021 would be a big year for the Air Jordan 6. It's the first silhouette Michael Jordan ever won a championship in and throughout the years, fans have praised the sneaker for its aesthetics.

While many new colorways of the Jordan 6 have been teased, it's clear that Jumpman will also focus on the retros. This was made evident today as the brand revealed official images for the Air Jordan 6 "Carmine." For those who don't know, the "Carmine" features a white leather upper, all while red is placed on the toe box and side panels. Black is also sprinkled throughout which helps give the shoe that Chicago Bulls feel. It's a model that has been a fan-favorite over the years and it shouldn't be a surprise that Jordan Brand is bringing it back.

Over the weekend, these kicks were placed on the Nike SNKRS release calendar and for now, it is expected that these will drop on February 13th for $190 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

