Throughout the last couple of years, Jordan Brand has been experimenting with a new trend. This trend simply involves taking classic colorways from specific silhouettes and then translating that colorway onto different models. It's happened quite a bit as of late, and now, it is about to happen with the Air Jordan 7 "Bordeaux.

The "Bordeaux" aesthetic will now find a new home with the Air Jordan 6, which is a staple of the 90s. As you can see in the official images below, the shoe is mostly covered in black and grey nubuck, all while the rest of the shoe has some burgundy and gold throughout. The insole has a classic geometric look to it and there is even some black and yellow to bring out that 90s charm.

If you are interested in going out and grabbing a pair of these new Air Jordan 6s, then you will be able to do so on September 4th when these are released for $190 USD. The shoe will be coming out through the SNKRS App, so prepare for some Ls. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

