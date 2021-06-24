If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, then you will be seeing some pretty great colorways over the course of the year. Jordan Brand has always been keen on delivering a whole slew of Jordan 1 colorways every single year and 2021 is no exception. We have already seen many of these offerings hit the market and plenty of other models have been teased on the internet. One of the colorways that has had fans excited is the "Bordeaux" offering which brings some clean and unique colors to the iconic silhouette.

Thanks to the Instagram account @fxxkvlogvi, we now have the very first in-hand photos of this shoe. As you can see, the sneaker has a mostly white base to it all while the overlays are burgundy. From there, we get a silver swoosh that helps top the entire sneaker off. It's a look that we have yet to see on this silhouette and as you can imagine, fans are excited to finally get their hands on a pair.

In terms of the release date, there is still a lot that is unknown. For now, it is being reported that these could be coming in the Fall, which means they are a few months away. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you the latest updates as it pertains to this sneaker.