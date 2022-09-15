One of the best Jumpman sneakers of the 90s is the shoe that kicked off the decade, the Air Jordan 5. This is a shoe that has received a lot of love since 2020, and over the course of the next few years, it is expected to get a whole host of new offerings. We have seen teasers for 2023, and the Air Jordan 5 has been a small part of them thus far. In fact, fans have even seen the Air Jordan 5 "UNC" which is bound to be an instant classic.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we can see this gorgeous model up close. As you can see, the shoe has a Carolina blue leather upper with a black midsole. The shark teeth on the midsole are silver, while the tongue also has that classic Air Jordan 5 3M silver glow to it. Overall, it is a great colorway that fans are definitely going to love.

It is being reported that this Air Jordan 5 is slated to be released on March 4th of next year, however, this release date has not yet been confirmed by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world, and as always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.



