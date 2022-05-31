Over the last few years, the Air Jordan 5 has been receiving a ton of colorways in light of its 30th birthday. Jumpman clearly believes in this model and fans are soaking all of them up. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that the Air Jordan 5 has been represented in teasers for 2023. @zsneakerheadz on Instagram has been posting a bunch of these teasers as of late, and recently, we got a fresh look at the Air Jordan 5 "Aqua."

In the photoshop rendering down below, you can see how this sneaker is mostly black, however, there is a nice flash of aqua on the Jumpman logo near the tongue. From there, we have some yellow on the shark teeth which definitely adds a nice contrast. It's not the flashiest Jordan 5 we have seen in a while but it does promise to get the job done.

An exact release date for these has yet to be announced, however, you can expect these to drop at some point during the Spring of next year for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of this Air Jordan 5, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via @zsneakerheadz



