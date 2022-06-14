Over the last few years, the Air Jordan 5 has been seeing a massive resurgence that is largely thanks to the sneaker celebrating its 30th anniversary. The plethora of colorways that have come out since then have been very unique and there is no doubt that Jumpman has been knocking out of the park. In 2023, they will be looking to keep the streak alive, and as you can see in the post below from @zsneakerheadz, they have a gorgeous "UNC" colorway planned.

In the photoshop rendering, you can see that the entire upper is covered in Carolina blue, all while the midsole is black and the tongue is silver. The entire shoe is simply gorgeous from head to toe, and it's always nice to see the Tar Heels colors come alive on a shoe like the Air Jordan 5.

For now, it is believed that this sneaker will be released on March 4th of 2023 for a price of $225 USD. This release date is still subject to change, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.



