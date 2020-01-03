Jordan Brand is expected to release a "Top 3" Air Jordan 5 this year, featuring three iconic colorways in one sneaker as a nod to the silhouette's 30th anniversary. The Air Jordan 5 mashup will include details taken from the following styles: "Black/Metallic Silver," "Grape," and "Fire Red."

Official images have not yet been revealed but you can get a glimpse of what to expect via the IG post embedded below.

Similar to the mockups that surfaced a few months back, it appears as though the kicks will indeed come equipped with a black upper, accompanied by a puffy purple tongue with emerald green accents and a red midsole. Additionally, the heels are stamped with the beloved "Nike Air" branding, as the familiar "23" detailing on the lower ankle.

Unlike the mismatched "What The" Air Jordan 4 that dropped last Fall, both left and right shoes of the "Top 3" Air Jordan 5 will look the same. A release date has not yet been announced but rumors suggest the kicks will be arriving sometime in April.