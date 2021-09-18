One of the most popular shoes on HNHH right now is the Air Jordan 5 "Shattered Backboard." The shoe was given that nickname as it contains a similar color scheme to the previous Air Jordan 1 models of the same name. In the official images below, you can see how the sneaker has a mostly white upper all while orange, black, and silver highlights are placed all the way throughout. It's a dope model and one that fans have been excited about.

Now, it appears as though the shoe is getting another name entirely. It seemed evident that the "Shattered Backboard" name was always a placeholder, as Jordan Brand holds that nomenclature in high esteem. Instead, the shoe will be going by the name "Orange Blaze" which is yet another nickname that certainly makes a whole lot of sense.

For now, it is being reported that these kicks will be available as of October 2nd for $190 USD. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments section below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH as we will always be sure to bring you the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

