Every time a pair of "What The" kicks comes around, the initial reaction is always divided. However, as a general rule of thumb, people will jump to pick up a pair of the ultra-hyped mismatched sneakers on their designated release day.

As you know, it can be pretty difficult to secure a pair of your grails in 2020. Bots have run crazy and detailed back-door schemes at local shops have made the sneaker-shopping experience a nightmare for dedicated sneakerheads. With the Air Jordan 5 "What The" coming out tomorrow, StockX has you covered early if you're not down to wait in long virtual lines or pay a premium fee for a bot.

Arriving one day early on the re-selling app, StockX has officially gone live with the Air Jordan 5 "What The", which is nearly going for retail. The dominant colors on these are red and yellow. There are elements of some classics, like the "Bel-Air", "Michigan", and other notable AJ5 drops over the years. As you know, the "What The" series is reserved primarily for people with larger-than-life personalities who can actually pull off the mismatched look. If you cop these, you'll definitely be making a statement.

If you've fallen in love with these and you can't afford the heartbreak of missing out on them tomorrow, StockX is looking out for you. Have a look here and see if they've got a good deal on your size.



Image via Nike



Image via Nike