Last year, the Air Jordan 5 got to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a plethora of retro releases, as well as some dope new offerings. In 2021, Jumpman has kept things going much to the delight of sneakerheads everywhere. We are expected to receive a ton of new Air Jordan 5s within the coming months, and the official images for these shoes are on the horizon. One of these colorways was unveiled yesterday, and of course, we are talking about the Air Jordan 5 "Shattered Backboard."

This is a model that has been teased quite a bit over the past few months on Instagram, and if you know anything about Jordan Brand, then you know that "Shattered Backboard" is a famous Air Jordan 1 model. The orange, white, and black colors work great on the Air Jordan 5 silhouette, and overall, this is a very clean colorway that is perfect for the Fall and Halloween.

If you are hoping to get your hands on these, you will be able to do so as of October 2nd for $190 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and be sure to stay tuned for more news from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike