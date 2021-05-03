Michael Jordan has done a lot of philanthropic work throughout the course of his career. In North Carolina, Jordan has done a lot for the medical sector, and all across the country, he has been helping kids on the education front. For instance, Jordan has the WINGS Scholarship Program which has helped numerous students all across the United States. In fact, the WINGS program always brings forth some brand new sneakers and in just a few days, a "WINGS" Air Jordan 5 Low will be hitting the market.

As you can see in the official images below, this shoe has a mostly black upper all while the midsole has some gold elements sprinkled in. We also have gold on the "20" and "21" logos which are stitched in on the sides and are meant to commemorate the graduating class of 20-21. Overall, this colorway is simple yet classy and they would probably look good on any student who is wearing their graduation gown.

In terms of the actual release date, these will be dropping on Friday, May 14th for $190 USD, through the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike