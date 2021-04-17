Michael Jordan's WINGS Scholarship Program has been a massive help to students all across the United States and to this day, Jordan Brand continues to honor the program with its very own sneaker. Every year, Jumpman chooses a new silhouette for the WINGS sneaker and in 2021, they have decided to go with the Air Jordan 5 Low which is certainly an underrated choice. In fact, this year, Jordan Brand has opted to go with something classy yet stylish at the same time.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe is going to have a mostly black upper all while gold highlights can be found throughout. On the sides, we can see the numbers 20 and 21 written in gold, which is meant to be a tribute to all of the students who are graduating this year. It's a nice little touch that will mean a lot to all of the people out there who are graduating.

There is no concrete release date for these just yet although it is believed that they will be dropping in May. Let us know if you plan on grabbing a pair, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

