Over the past few months, we have brought you reports of various new Air Jordan golf offerings. Back in the day, golfers used to wear some pretty incredible outfits although these days, they seem to be a lot more clean-cut in the wardrobe department. However, Jumpman is trying to change that as they have brought out colorful sneakers that are perfect for the golf course. So far, the most popular of these golf offerings is the Air Jordan 5 Low which is set to receive a brand new colorway as part of the "Wing It" collection.

This Air Jordan 5 Low Golf model is called "Wings" and features an interesting nautical aesthetic. Throughout the shoe, we get a white leather upper alongside dark and light blue highlights. On the insole, we get some nautic-inspired graphics which helps to add to the overall aesthetic of the model. Overall, it's a dope offering that will certainly allow you to stand out while teeing off.

If you're interested in grabbing these, they will be dropping as of September 18th for $220 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, keep it locked to HNHH for more future sneaker news.