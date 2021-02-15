Michael Jordan is one of the richest former athletes on the entire planet and over the last few decades, he has been using his money for good. Jordan has had a particular interest in the healthcare sector, where he has sought to bring medical care to those who don't have proper insurance. For instance, Jordan partnered up with Novant Health back in 2017 to open two clinics in North Carolina, and so far, these clinics have been a massive success.

Now, Jordan is teaming up with Novant Health again, this time to open up two clinics in Wilmington, North Carolina. According to TMZ, Jordan is donating $10 million to make this happen, and Novant Health is saying that these efforts will offer "comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, to the area’s most vulnerable communities."

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Jordan himself commented on the contribution, saying "Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life."

This charitable donation will go a long way to saving people's lives, and you can't help but praise MJ for all that he is doing here. With the pandemic raging on, these efforts are more important than ever before.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

