Hurricane Dorian did some massive damage to the Bahamas last week and it has completely ravaged home and as led to numerous deaths as well. Numerous celebrities have come out in support of the Bahamas and have donated to the relief efforts. The latest big name to do so is Michael Jordan who is a frequent visitor to the area. According to TMZ, Jordan will be donating $1 million to help rebuild parts of the Bahamas and give help to those who have lost so much.

"I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently," Jordan said in a statement. "My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones."

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Jordan also went on to say that he will make sure the money goes to the right places and that the people are helped out directly. It's clear the Bulls legend is taking this situation to heart.

"As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact," he explained. "The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."

The death toll in the Bahamas is currently at 50 although officials are trying to find those have been reported missing.