Chinese New Year is set to take place on February 12th, 2021 and it is going to be the year of the ox. As always, Nike is gearing up to release a Chinese New Year pack and fans are extremely excited to get their hands on some of the pairs. An Air Jordan 1 Low was already shown off just a few weeks ago and now, an Air Jordan 5 Low has surfaced online. 2020 was a big year for the Air Jordan 5 as it marked the 30th anniversary of the silhouette but at this point, it seems like the Jordan 5 will get just as much love in 2021.

The official images of the Jordan 5 Low "Chinese New Year" come courtesy of the Instagram sneaker insider, @zsneakerheadz. As you can see from the post below, the shoe has a sail upper with some red highlights spread throughout. As for the back heel, we get some unique patterns with a Jordan Brand logo in the middle. The sneaker is set to come in a box with a similar pattern, which makes the shoe that much more collectible.

For now, it is believed that these will come out on January 23rd for $215 USD although this release date is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.