Every single year, Nike comes through with an extensive collection that is supposed to celebrate Chinese New Year. This year is being pegged as the "Year of the Rat" and Nike will be tailoring their collection to this theme. So far, we have already seen some dope colorways of the Air Jordan 34, Air Jordan 13, Air Jordan 1 Low, and even the Nike Kyrie 6. Today, Nike came through by unveiling the entire collection which will come with shoes for both men, and women.

The men will be getting the aforementioned models as well as the Air Max 1, Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 90, Air Max 720. Meanwhile, the ladies will be laced with the Air Max 90, Air Force 1 Shadow, Air Max 270 React, and Joyride Run 2. All of these shoes are incredibly colorful which is exactly what we've come to expect from the annual Chinese New Year collection.

If you're hoping to cop any of these kicks, you can expect them to drop throughout the month of January. Chinese New Year officially takes place later this month on the 25th so be sure to be on the lookout for these. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the collection.

Image via Nike

