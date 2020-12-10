Chinese New Year will be taking place on February 12th of 2021 and as always, Nike is preparing a pack of sneakers that will be released as a way to commemorate the occasion. Every single year, these kicks make a big splash amongst sneakerheads, as they always contain some colorful graphics that pay homage to Chinese culture. For the Year of the Ox, Nike will be pulling out all of the stops and so far, the first sneaker to be shown off is the Air Jordan 1 Low which can be found below.

As you can in the official images, the shoe gives off some "Bred" vibes as we are met with black and red materials on the upper. From there, gold ox engravings can be found all the way throughout all while floral patterns can be seen, as well. One of the more interesting inclusions here is a red rope tassel that has some gold on the end of it. This aesthetic meshes well with the overall look of the shoe and adds something you don't typically see from the Jordan 1.

For now, a release date has not yet been announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the most relevant updates.

Image via Nike

