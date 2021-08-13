Back in 2020, the Air Jordan 5 had a huge moment thanks to the fact that it was celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, we got a plethora of amazing colorways and retros. Since that time, Jordan Brand has continued to deliver some fantastic Jordan 5 offerings to the market, and 2021 has proven to be another great year for the iconic 90s silhouette.

The Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz has been dead on with a lot of their information as of late, and recently, they unveiled the Air Jordan 5 "Jade Horizon" which is slated for the winter season. As you can see in the post below, this shoe has a mostly light green suede upper all while gum details are found near the laces and the midsole. There is a translucent pink lace lock on the front, and a silver tongue which is most likely going to be 3M.

For now, it is being reported that these will drop on December 4th of this year. This release date has yet to be confirmed by Jordan Brand, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the shoe, in the comments below.