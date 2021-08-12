Fans of the Air Jordan 5 have been blessed with some dope new colorways over the past few years, and they have also seen some interesting retros. For instance, the Jordan 5 celebrated its 30th birthday last year and as a result, we got a whole host of new offerings. The fun has been extended well into 2021, and in just a month from now, yet another retro will hit the market.

The retro in question is for the Air Jordan 5 "Oreo" which is a model that dropped back in the 2000s. In the images below, you can see how this sneaker is covered in black leather all while there are white highlights and black speckles to help give that Oreo aesthetic. This is as clean as it gets when it comes to colorways, and we're sure fans will be eager to cop.

For those of you out there who want to add these to your collection, you will be able to do so as of September 11th of this year for the standard Air Jordan 5 price of $190 USD. A lot can change between now and then, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates regarding these.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike