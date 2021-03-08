Air Jordan 5 lovers had a wonderful year in 2020 as the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary with a ton of retros and even some new colorways. In 2021, Jordan Brand appears to be committed to keeping the fun alive, as they have announced various other Jordan 5 colorways. One of those models is the Air Jordan 5 "Stealth 2.0" and now, thanks to @zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we have just been made privy to yet another new offering, this time called "Jade Horizon."

As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, this new sneaker has a bit of a Travis Scott type flair to it. The shoe has a mostly light green nubuck upper to it, all while pink can be found on the tongue as well as the midsole. From there, we have a silver reflective tongue and a black midsole that is contrasted with an icy blue outsole. It's certainly a unique colorway although we fully expect a polarizing reaction from some fans as this model goes beyond the norm.

A rumored release date has been set for December 4th although a lot can change between now and the next nine months. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these.