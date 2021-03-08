Last year was huge for the Air Jordan 5 as the silhouette was celebrating its 30th anniversary. As a result, Jumpman gave us a ton of retros and even some new colorways. Fans were glad to see the 90s nostalgia in full swing and moving forward, it seems like Jordan Brand has no plans on slowing down the Air Jordan 5 madness. In fact, they even plan on bringing back the Air Jordan 5 "Stealth" which is a throwback to 2006.

This "Stealth 2.0" is set to come out later this month, and as you can see in the photos below via @zsneakerheadz, the shoe has a bit of a twist from the OG. Starting with the upper, we have some white leather that is surrounded by a silver midsole and tongue. Blue is placed on the outsole, cuff, and even the Jumpman logo, which is what ultimately helps the shoe pop. Overall, it's a pretty clean colorway that will excite longtime fans of this particular silhouette.

As for the official release date, you can expect these to hit the market on Saturday, March 27th for $190 USD. These will be coming out in full family sizing, which is perfect if you'd rather cop a pair for your kids. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.