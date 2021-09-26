One of the best Jumpman models of the 90s was the Air Jordan 5. Last year, the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary with a plethora of new colorways and retros that had fans excited to bring their hard-earned money to the store. In 2021, Jumpman has continued to bring new offerings to the table, and in 2022, it seems like the Air Jordan 5 will prove to be a mainstay. This should be good news for all of the OGs out there as the 90s will continue to get representation.

According to @zsneakerheadz, one of the shoes fans can expect next year is the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean" which is a model that dropped all the way back in 2006. In the photo below, you can see that the shoe has numerous shades of grey that also provide a 3M glow. From there, we also have some green highlights which add a new layer to the shoe's contrast.

Image via Flight Club

This is a sneaker that fans have wanted a retro for, and now, it seems like their wishes will finally come true. As @zsneakerheadz reports in the video below, this shoe is going to come out in the Summer of 2022 and will drop in full family sizing. At this point, an exact release date has yet to be announced.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.