Jordan Brand currently sponsors a plethora of various Universities, and as a result, these schools get a lot of Jumpman gear, including Player Exclusive sneakers that always leave sneakerheads feeling incredibly jealous. In 2021, the Oklahoma Sooners and the University of North Carolina Tar Heels have received some pretty great offerings of the Air Jordan 5, and now, the Florida Gators are getting their own model as well. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we even have a fresh look at the shoe.

Just like the Sooners and Tar Heels model, this Gators version features a leather elephant print upper. This time around, the leather is a vibrant shade of blue which fits the Gators' color scheme perfectly. From there, we have orange on the tongue, with the Gator logo found right in the middle. If you're a fan of the Gators, this is certainly a dope model although since it's a PE, don't expect to ever be able to buy a pair.

With all of these Jordan 5 PEs making their way to the internet, you can be sure that more will be arriving on the horizon. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest sneaker updates.