Jumpman is currently partnered with numerous universities including the likes of Florida State, Georgetown, Oregon, and of course, the University of North Carolina. It is also partnered up with the Oklahoma Sooners who are consistently one of the best teams in college football. Just like all of the other Jumpman schools, the Sooners get their very own Air Jordan PEs, and this past week, they were able to get a special Air Jordan 5 model which is a lot like the one that was gifted to the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

As you can see in the Instagram post below from @zsneakerheadz, the shoe has that same leather elephant print aesthetic as the UNC model, except it is covered in the same red that the Sooners wear. From there, we have a black tongue with the Sooners logo right in the middle, all while white laces are placed on top for some contrast. It's an eye-catching colorway and we're sure the Sooners players are very happy to own these.

Unfortunately, since these are player exclusives, you will not be seeing them in stores anytime soon. Regardless, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on sneakers that will be hitting the market.