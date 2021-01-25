Thanks to Michael Jordan's affiliation with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, the school is officially sponsored by Jordan Brand. This means that all of their apparel and jerseys have Jordan branding on them. Perhaps the best perk, however, is the fact that the school gets its very own Player Exclusives that are only given out to the players and the coaches. These kicks are extremely rare as a result and if they ever make it to the market, they sell for thousands of dollars.

In a recent post from Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we got to see a fresh look at one of the latest UNC PE's which just so happens to be an Air Jordan 5, which just came off of its 30th anniversary. The photos below showcase a sneaker that has a powder blue elephant print upper, all while the tongue has obsidian suede, with a Tar Heels logo right in the middle. These materials feel expensive and it's clear that UNC is in the midst of spoiling its athletes with some heat.

Unfortunately, since these are PEs, you won't be seeing them hit the market anytime soon. Regardless, keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates from the sneaker world.