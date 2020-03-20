In celebration of the Air Jordan 5s 30th anniversary this year, Jordan Brand is bringing back the iconic "Fire Red" colorway. Although the release has been postponed several weeks (they're now slotted to launch in late April), these official photos suggest that they'll be worth the wait.

True to their OG form, the iconic kicks will come dressed in that familiar smooth, white leather upper equipped with that puffy 3M reflective tongue, a black midsole and fire red detailing throughout, including the classic "Nike Air" on the heel. This particular colorway originally debuted in 1990 and last released in 2013, although the retro did not include Nike Air branding.

The Fire Red 5s will be available in sizes for the whole family on April 25th. Men's sizes will reportedly retail for $200, with grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes priced at $140, $80 and $60, respectively. Check out the official images below and click here to preview the forthcoming "Easter" AJ5 colorway.

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike