The Air Jordan 5 turns 30 years old this year, which means sneakerheads can expect a plethora of AJ5 releases throughout the calendar year. This will include all-time classics like the "Fire Red" Air Jordan 5, as well as some never before seen styles such as the "Alternate Grape" colorway.

Additionally, Jordan Brand reportedly plans to introduce a brand new "Easter" colorway on April 3rd.

Highlighted by an Easter egg-inspired paint splatter design throughout the white leather upper, the festive 5s come equipped with colorful "Laser Crimson" and "Voltage Purple" accents. White laces, a clear lace lock and a white midsole/outsole combination round out the look.

The kicks in question are billed as a grade school exclusive and will therefore be priced at $140 when they hit retailers. This design certainly isn't for everyone but the good news is there will be plenty of other AJ5s on the market in due time. Stay tuned for official photos of the Air Jordan 5 GS "Easter," and click here to preview the upcoming "Top 5" colorway.

Image Via Fineline1721