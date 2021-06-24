One of the best Jumpman sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 4 and if you're a fan of the silhouette, then you have been blessed with a plethora of colorways this year. Numerous new models have been teased and as the year reaches its halfway point, you can be sure that Jumpman will continue to bring out new offerings. Among those offerings is the Air Jordan 4 "Tech White" which some of you may know as the "Oreo" colorway.

In the official images below via Nike, you can see that the sneaker has a "White Cement" vibe to it although the big difference is that there is no black on the midsole. Instead, this shoe is mostly all-white with some cement grey on the midsole. From there, we have red on the tongue's Jumpman logo which is the perfect little detail to give this shoe a pop of color.

The official release date for these has been set for Saturday, July 3rd with pairs hitting the SNKRS app and select retailers. These are going to be extremely popular, so prepare for some Ls on release day. Be sure to let us know what you think of this pair, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

