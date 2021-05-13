If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan line, then you probably love the Air Jordan 4. It is one of the cleanest and most straightforward models to ever be produced and over the last few decades, it has continuously received a lot of love and some amazing colorways. With the summer on the horizon, Jumpman is gearing up for a ton of new colorways to be given to the masses, and one of the most heavily teased versions is the "Oreo" offering which can be found below.

This model is a lot like the original "Cement" Air Jordan 4 except there is a lot less black and red. Instead, we are met with a predominantly white upper all while the midsole and lace holders have that signature grey and black speckle look to them. When you combine these elements together, you are left with a shoe that has a lot of wearability and we're sure fans will be eager to get their hands on them upon release.

This shoe has been made privy to various release date changes and now, it is getting yet another delay. Instead of dropping on June 19th, the new date has been set for July 3rd. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates on these.

