One of the most iconic Jordan Brand shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4 which was created by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. The sneaker debuted all the way back in 1989 and just a couple of years ago, Jumpman went all out while celebrating the shoe's 30th anniversary. There were plenty of dope new colorways that made their way to the market and since that time, Jordan Brand has kept up the momentum. In 2021, we are going to see plenty of dope new Air Jordan 4s, including the "Red Thunder" model which has been teased over the past few months.

This new colorway is an homage to the original "Thunder" model except with this colorway, red replaces yellow. For the last few months, we have only been able to see renderings of this shoe although now, thanks to @pvasneakers and @zsneakerheadz, we have a fresh look at some in-hand photos of the shoe. As you can see, we get black nubuck throughout the upper while red highlights are placed near the laces and on the midsole.

The release date for this model has been pegged for October 2nd of this year, although the date is subject to change. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will constantly be providing you with updates pertaining to this shoe.