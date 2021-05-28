Union has continuously been one of the premier sneaker boutiques in Los Angeles and they have also been known for some massive Air Jordan collabs. Their Air Jordan 1 colorways from 2018 will always stand the test of time and in 2020, they brought even more heat to the table with a couple more Air Jordan models. Now, Union and Jordan Brand are back with the Jordan 4s as a way to celebrate the boutique's 30th anniversary. These colorways are called "Taupe Haze" and "Desert Moss," with both offerings giving fans some unique kicks.

According to Union, there will be a collection of clothes dropping alongside the shoes called "Tent and Trail." This entire collection is about the great outdoors and when you look at the makeup of each colorway, it becomes clear that nature was a big inspiration here. These colorways certainly won't be for everyone although they weren't made to be. Diehard fans are going to love these and for Union and Jordan Brand, that's all that matters.

Both of these offerings will be dropping next month although one will be more exclusive than the other. For instance, the "Desert Moss" model is coming to the SNKRS App as well as the Union store, while the "Taupe Haze" version will only drop through Union. With an official release date coming soon, be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates.