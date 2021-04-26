This year has been pretty massive when it comes to sneakers. Every single brand has been working overtime to deliver some great new models to consumers and Jordan Brand has certainly been one of the imprints at the top of their game. They have numerous retros coming out this year and they also have some new colorways of old classic silhouettes. One of those aforementioned models is the Air Jordan 4, which is always a welcomed addition to any sneaker collection.

The "Red Thunder" model is one that has been teased a couple of times on HNHH and the concept is simple. It takes the old yellow "Thunder" model from back in the day and replaces the yellow with red. This creates a dope aesthetic that can be found below, thanks to a photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz. Now, it has been revealed that the tongue and the back heel of the shoe will have a Jumpman logo which means all of you "Nike Air" fans might be a little disappointed. Regardless, this is still a nice colorway as you can never go wrong with black and red.

For now, it is believed that these will be dropping on October 2nd of this year, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates.