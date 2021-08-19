Over the last few years, Jordan Brand has been making a real effort to deliver more colorways to women. The female sneakerheads had been neglected for decades but now, they are arguably getting some of the best shoes right now. Among those new women's exclusive models is the Air Jordan 4 "Shimmer," which has been heavily teased over the last few months.

In the official images below, you can see how this colorway has the perfect fall aesthetic thanks to its creamy peach and bronze aesthetics. The shoe has a real softness to it and when paired with the Air Jordan 4's classic silhouette, you get a shoe that is certainly going to impress sneakerheads. Even if you're a guy, you can't help but be jealous of this women's exclusive that is probably going to sell out on release day.

If you are looking to get these for your collection, you will be able to do so as of September 3rd of this year for a price of $190 USD. Once again, these are a women's exclusive so if you're a guy, you better hope you have small feet. While you wait for these to drop, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

