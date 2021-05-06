One of the best Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. While Tinker Hatfield knocked it out of the park the first time around with the Air Jordan 4, there is no denying that he made some unique improvements on the Air Jordan 4. Since the shoe came out in 1989, it has been a favorite amongst all of the fans out there and as a result, it has also been given a ton of great new colorways. In 2021, the Jordan 4 will be filled with dope new offerings and there will also be some women's exclusives.

A great example of a women's exclusive is this new "Shimmer" model which was recently unveiled by @zsneakerheadz on Instagram. As you can see below, the shoe has a beige, pink, and orange vibe to it which makes for some soft and feminine shading. The colors listed here are "Shimmer/Metallic Silver/Orange Quartz," and overall, it's definitely something different that hasn't really been done on a shoe like the AJ4 before.

These are supposed to drop on September 3rd of this year although a lot can change by that time.