Over the years, we have seen some pretty incredible colorways of the Air Jordan 6. Considering this is the shoe Michael Jordan won his first NBA title in, it shouldn't be a big surprise that Jordan Brand would want to pay homage to the silhouette as much as possible. Regardless, there have been plenty of dope offerings throughout the last little while, especially in regards to women's colorways. Jumpman has been trying to reach out to the female sneakerhead community and these efforts have brought forth some great models.

The latest Air Jordan 6 will, in fact, be a women's exclusive and as you can see from the official photos below, will feature grey and black suede highlights, with some translucent details on the side. Overall, it's a pretty interesting model that will surely get some fans excited. According to @zsneakerheadz, it appears as though this shoe finally has a rumored release date of September 24th, with a price of $190 USD being attached.

There is still plenty of time for this information to change so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike