One of the best Air Jordan models of all time is the 4. This sneaker was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield all the way back in 1989 and continues to be a staple of the Jumpman library. This year, there are plenty of dope Air Jordan 4s planned including the "Metallic Pack" which was revealed earlier today. There is also a Jordan 4 for women only that is being nicknamed "Rasta."

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe is inspired by the Rastafarian flag. The upper is white while the midsole has that classic black cement feel. From there, the netting on the upper is green, yellow, and red while the laces are black. On the back of the shoe, we have a Jumpman logo as opposed to Nike Air branding which seems to be the fan-favorite these days.

In the post below, it is noted that these could be coming out as soon as April 16th for $190 USD although considering all of the recent release date delays, these will probably be pushed back.

Stay tuned for updates regarding this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, be sure to let us know what you think in the comments, below.