One of the best sneakers to ever come out of Jumpman is the Air Jordan 4. It is a classic silhouette that dropped all the way back in 1989, and since that time, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways. Every single year, Jumpman comes through with more new offerings, and in 2022 specifically, they have been able to bring the heat. In fact, fans are anticipating a new colorway called "Midnight Navy" which has received a ton of nice teasers.

In the official images down below, you can see the "Midnight Navy" model in all of its glory. The shoe has an upper that is mostly made out of white leather, while the midsole and highlights around the shoe are navy blue. Some grey with navy speckles is placed on the midsole as well, and it makes for a cool aesthetic that brings the shoe altogether.

This sneaker was originally pegged for October 1st, but now, it is going to come out on October 29th for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new Air Jordan 4, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.