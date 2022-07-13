One of the most beloved Jumpman shoes is the Air Jordan 4. This is a classic sneaker that is 33 years old and it continues to get better with age. You can't help but love all of the colorways that have come out over the years, and even in 2022, Jordan Brand continues to be innovative with the silhouette. A fine example of this is the Air Jordan 4 "Canyon Purple" that is set to come out next month. It is a women's exclusive that just got a fresh set of official images.

As you can see, this sneaker is special thanks to its purple nubuck upper. It is a bold shade of purple, and the green highlights throughout certainly add a nice essence to it. This is definitely going to be a polarizing colorway, but it is always nice to see Jumpman trying something new.

As it stands, this shoe will be released on August 25th for a price of $200 USD. This release date is subject to change, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any news or updates concerning this brand-new sneaker. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new colorway, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

