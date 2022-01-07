A plethora of Jumpman teasers for this year have been reported as of late, and fans are excited to see these models in person. It feels like Jordan Brand is going diverse with its colorways in 2022, and they are making sure that the women sneakerheads are covered, as well. Plenty of women's colorways have been shown off as of late, and it's clear that the men are starting to get jealous of certain schemes.

One shoe that still has fans split is the women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 "Canyon Purple" that was recently shown off by @zsneakerheadz. As you can see in the rendering below, this shoe has a purple upper to it, all while the midsole has some mint green and black elements to it. It is a truly unique addition to the Jordan 4 catalog, and we cannot wait to see in-person photos of these.

As it stands, it is believed that this new Air Jordan 4 model will be released on August 25th of this year for a price of $200 USD. This release date has not yet been confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the colorway, in the comments below.



