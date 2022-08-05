One of the greatest Jumpman silhouettes of all time is the Air Jordan 4. This is a sneaker that came out back in 1989, and over the years, it has maintained its status among some of the best shoes ever made. There are always some dope colorways coming out, and in 2022, there have already been some unique Jordan 4s to hit the market.

Now, the latest Jordan 4 to be shown off is this "Midnight Navy" colorway below. Thanks to solelinks on Twitter, we now have official images for this shoe, and they do not disappoint. As you can see below, the shoe has a white leather upper, while the overlays have a navy hue to them. Some grey cement is also found on this sneaker, which helps bolster the aesthetic of the shoe. Overall, the elements come together nicely, and there is no doubt this will be a great Fall offering.

At this juncture, it appears as though the Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" will be available as of October 1st for a price of $210 USD. Let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.