Jordan Brand has been delivering a plethora of new sneaker models to golfers over the past few years, and we regular sneakerheads are pretty jealous about it. Of course, this is because Jumpman is insisting on bringing back iconic colorways, but with cleats on the bottom, which makes them ideal for navigating a course. Many of us have missed out on the normal versions of these shoes, so it's rough watching the golfers get all of the good stuff, but I digress.

The latest classic Air Jordan sneaker to get the golf treatment is the Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" which debuted all the way back in 1989. This golf offering contains all of the elements that made this shoe so iconic in the first place, and we're sure these are about to look incredibly amongst the seas of green that golfers traverse on any given weekend.

While the release date for these previously wasn't known, we have now been made aware that these will drop on Thursday, March 4th for $220 USD. If you're a golfer in need of some fresh kicks, these are a must-cop. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

