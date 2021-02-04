Sneakerheads are well-aware of the legacy of the Air Jordan 4, which is a sneaker that dropped all the way back in 1989 in four unique colorways. One of those offerings was the "White Cement" model which has received a plethora of retros over the years. Sneakerheads are always clamoring for these to come back and in 2021, they will be getting that wish fulfilled, albeit in a much different way.

As you can see in the official images below, the Air Jordan 4 "White Cement" is now being repurposed as a golf shoe. The sneaker still contains a white leather upper with a grey cement midsole, although now, there are spikes on the bottom of the shoe that is meant to give you some grip while you are out on the course. Jordan Brand has been delivering a lot of golf models as of late, and this is yet another home run.

Unfortunately, there are no release details for these as of yet, although you can expect them to release sometime this year. In the meantime, let us know what you think in the comments below, and keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news coming out of the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

